Western Australia successfully completes vehicle-to-grid charging trial

Western Australia’s (WAs) state-owned regional energy provider Horizon Power has completed a 12-month trial testing vehicle-to-grid (V2G), two-way charging of electric vehicles (Evs) in Exmouth, 1,252 kilometres north of Perth.
It was the first trial of its kind in WA as part of the state goverment’s Electric Vehicle Action Plan (EVAP), and demonstrated V2G technology can successfully manage the two-way flow of energy, acting as a distributed energy resource (DER) to balance the grid, incorporate renewables, and provide mobile storage, especially in regional and remote towns.
WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the trial is an important milestone in the state’s clean energy transition and in testing the technology that could make two-way charging a possibility in WA.
“The findings confirmed for Horizon Power that its technology can manage EV charging and discharging intelligently, helping it to keep the grid stable while paving the way for flexible, customer-led energy products,” Sanderson said.
“The success of this trial sets a strong foundation for EVs to be integrated into our power systems.”
Sanderson added that as well as helping to stabilise the grid EVs have the capacity to power homes and reduce energy bills.
DERMS
Using Horizon Power’s distributed energy resource management system (DERMS), partner organisations the Gascoyne Development Commission, Shire of Exmouth, Exmouth Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and WA Country Health Service, installed the V2G DERMS connected chargers, and used five Nissan Leaf EVs for the trial, that had a range of up to 400 kilometres.
DERMS used data from Horizon Power’s power systems, connected solar, the EVs and weather forecasts (predicting the availability of solar energy), to balance power system stability with customer needs.
