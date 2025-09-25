Tindo supplies Australian-made panels to Micronesian submarine cable project

Adelaide-based solar panel manufacturer Tindo is supplying Australian-made solar panels to the East Micronesia Cable project to power data cable landing stations in the Pacific nations of Nauru, and Kiribati.

Image: Tindo

South Australian (SA) solar panel manufacturer Tindo is supplying Australian-made solar panels to the East Micronesia Cable System (EMCS) project with 70, 430W N-Type bifacial Walara solar panels, that will be used to power data cable landing stations in Nauru, and Tarawa in Kiribati.

Beyond core data handling through signal amplification and conditioning, power feeding to repeaters in the submarine cable, and networking management and routing equipment, the landing stations also need power for cooling and security systems, lighting and other building utilities.

The EMCS is jointly funded by Australia, United States (US) and Japan, and comprises 2,250 km of undersea data cable linking Tarawa in Kiribati, to Nauru and to Kosrae and Pohnpei in the Federated States of Micronesia, supplying high-speed data to 100,000 people.

Tindo is supplying its Australian-made solar panels to Nauru and Kiribati, for a major South Pacific infrastructure project.

Image: East Micronesia Cable System

Tindo Chief Executive Officer Richard Petterson said the EMCS procurement partner, P.R.A. Electrical evaluated the undersea cable project as requiring high-quality solar panels with guaranteed performance and durability.

“The landing stations are on the water’s edge, and the countries involved are very humid. We’re delighted that the performance and durability of our technology is recognised in other countries and is being utilised for important infrastructure, to the benefit of communities in our region,” Petterson said.

Cable landing stations house all the optical transmission and power feed equipment for the submarine cable system.

Image: East Micronesia Cable System

P.R.A. Project Manager Chris Atkinson said Tindo’s proven lamination process that doesn’t allow condensation under the glass, and cyclone-rated panels make them well suited to this type of infrastructure.

“P.R.A. has also supplied Tindo solar panels to a Japanese/Australian government-funded Humanitarian Warehouse in Tarawa, Kiribati,” Atkinson said.

The cable ship arrives at Nauru.

Image: Australian Infrastructure Financing Facility for the Pacific

In August 2025, Tindo was granted $34.5 million (USD 22.7 million) in manufacturing support from the Australian government’s $1 billion Solar Sunshot program.

The grant will allow Tindo to increase its production from 20 MW to 180 MW per year and renovate it’s Mawson Lakes factory to produce at a greater scale and lower cost-base.

