PVH secures tracker supply contract for Fulham solar project

Solar tracker and mounting system manufacturer PV Hardware (PVH) confirmed it has been selected to supply its Axone Duo Infinity solar trackers for the $300 million (USD 198 million) Fulham Solar Farm project being built by Octopus Australia in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

The Fulham project comprises an 80 MW solar component and a 64 MW / 128 MWh DC-coupled battery energy storage system being built near Sale in Victoria’s Gippsland region.

Awarded a power purchase agreement through the second Victorian Renewable Energy Target auction (VRET2), the project is bound by “strong local content requirements” that aim to maximise the use of locally manufactured materials.

Part of this will be done by PVH which will manufacture the trackers for the project in Australia using 95% local content, including Australian steel for the structural components.

PVH Australia Vice President Sales Trevor DeVries said the company’s focus on local content allows it to improve delivery times, reduce costs, and comply with local renewable energy requirements.

“This project underscores PVH’s commitment to local manufacturing and sustainable energy solutions,” he said.

“Our Axone Duo Infinity trackers are not only built to withstand Australia’s challenging conditions but are also instrumental in boosting local employment and economic resilience.”

The project will utilise PVH’s Axone Duo Infinity tracker system which the company said has been engineered specifically for Australian conditions and offers “exceptional flexibility and reliability.”

“The tracker uses pre-assembled parts, reducing installation time and labour costs by up to 40%,” the company said, adding that the system has the lowest number of motors and controllers per string on the market.

“With fewer motors and controllers per string, the Axone Duo Infinity trackers minimise maintenance demands while ensuring high performance and energy efficiency.”

The Fulham solar farm and battery project entered construction in April and is expected to be fully operational in 2027.