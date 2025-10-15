TW Solar introduces full-black module for Australian rooftop market

The 440 W version of the panel is already available here.

TW Solar (Tongwei Solar) has announced the arrival in Australia of a full-black monofacial dual-glass solar panel for residential rooftop applications.

Based on the company’s next-generation n-type monocrystalline cell technology, the TWMNH-48HE470 panel has a power conversion efficiency of 23.5% and a power output of 470 W.

The panels have an open-circuit voltage of 36.55 V, the short-circuit current is 15.95 A, and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V. They have a temperature coefficient of -0.28% per degree Celsius, and an operational temperature ranging from -40 C to 70 C.

The full-black product measures 1,762 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weighs in at 22.8 kg. The modules are built with 2 mm tempered glass front and back and black anodised aluminium frames and feature a junction box with an IP68 rating.

TW said the TWMNH-48HE470 has been “designed and tested specifically with Australia’s harsh climate in mind,” noting the panel is suitable for installation in coastal locations, is cyclone-rated and hail-impact tested to 44.9 mm hailstones at 110 km/h.

“Together with its dual-glass construction, these ratings prove its toughness and long-term resilience in some of the world’s most challenging solar environments,” the manufacturer said.

TW provides a 25-year product warranty and a 30-year performance warranty, with a purported 1% degradation in the first year and a guaranteed end power output of no less than 87.4% of the nominal power after 30 years.

The TWMNH-48HE470 is available through national wholesale solar distributor Supply Partners, which has warehouses in Brisbane, Townsville, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

“Our partners are looking forward to offering one of the best specified and most value-focused solar panels in the Australian market today,” Supply Partners co-founder John Degotardi said.

“TW Solar is one of the world’s only fully integrated solar manufacturers, giving them unparalleled control over quality, supply, and innovation.”

Degotardi said the TWMNH-48HE470 panel will be on show at the All Energy Australia conference and exhibition in Melbourne later this month, alongside the TW Solar 510 W commercial panel.