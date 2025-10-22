Aquila, FNSF energise Far North solar farm

New Zealand renewables developer Far North Solar Farm (FNSF) and joint venture partner Aquila Clean Energy APAC announced that the Pukenui Solar Farm is now energised and commissioned.

The power plant comprises 35,000 PV panels spread across a 17-hectare site near the small rural town of Pukenui, located about 365 kilometres north of Auckland.

Aquila Clean Energy APAC – the local subsidiary of German investment and asset development company Aquila Capital – said the power plant will generate 30 GWh of clean electricity annually.

“The farm will supply enough electricity to power more than 2,000 homes each year, supporting the region and contributing to New Zealand’s clean energy future,” the company said.

The Pukenui project is the first of four solar farms with an expected capacity of 180 MWp that are being developed by Aquila and FNSF as part of a debt financing package secured with Westpac NZ last year. The remaining three projects eligible to receive debt financing are still to be announced.

The scheme is part of the partnership’s aim to develop 1.4 GWp of solar across 11 sites around the country.