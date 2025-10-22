Mercedes unveils car with 20% efficient ultra-thin solar coating

German automaker Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the Vision Iconic prototype, the first car featuring its “solar paint” photovoltaic solution. The company said the coating comprises innovative modules just 5 micrometres thick that can be applied to the car body or other substrates “like a wafer-thin paste.”

The protective layer is described as a new nanoparticle-based paint that allows 94% of solar energy to pass through. Each module weighs 50 grams per square metre, is thinner than a human hair, and achieves around 20% efficiency. over an 11-square-metre surface area, equivalent to a medium-sized SUV.

Mercedes said when applied over an 11-square-metre surface area, equivalent to the surface of a mid-size SUV, the coating can generate electricity for up to 12,000 km of travel per year under standardised irradiation at its facility in Stuttgart, Germany, and increasing as irradiance levels rise. The solar coating can be applied with any paint color and does not use silicon or rare earth materials. It can generate energy when the vehicle is off and store it directly in the battery.

“Vision Iconic embodies our vision for the future of mobility,” said Markus Schäfer, member of the board of management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. “With groundbreaking innovations such as neuromorphic computing, steer-by-wire steering, solar paint, and Level 4 highly automated driving, along with cutting-edge technology, we are setting new standards for the electric and digital age.”

The prototype car also features neuromorphic computing to reduce energy required for data processing by 90%, supporting autonomous driving systems. The Vision Iconic includes steer-by-wire steering, eliminating the mechanical link between the steering wheel and front wheels to save space and simplify interior design.

From pv magazine Global