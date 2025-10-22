Australian-made EV fire suppression system validated in lab tests

EV Fire Protection, a Brisbane-based company developing fire suppression products for electric vehicle (EV) parking bays, says it has received independent verification of the “effectiveness, safety, and compliance with international standards” of its EV FirePro system.

Designed and manufactured in Australia specifically for EV parking bays, the EV Firepro is an automatic ground-mounted fire suppression system that delivers targeted water spray to suppress flames and reduce heat spread associated with EV fires, and create safer conditions for emergency responders.

The company said the system has been designed to contain rather than extinguish EV fires, addressing specific challenges of lithium-ion battery fires including thermal runaway, intense heat, and the release of toxic and flammable gases.

“With global EV sales projected to exceed 200 million by 2030, the risks associated with EV fires in confined environments are only increasing,” EV Fire Protection Director Gareth Morgan said.

“Unlike traditional fires, EV battery fires are complex, intense, and can reignite hours later. Our system was engineered from the ground up to contain these fires at the source and prevent escalation.”

EV Fire Protection said due to the absence of purpose-built EV fire testing facilities in Australia, the system was independently tested and validated by Applus Laboratories in Spain.

The company said that during testing, temperatures around the burning car remained below 60°C, ceiling temperatures were held under 250°C, and heat flux stayed below 2.5 kW/m². The brief temperature spike to 250°C occurred during a deflagration event, caused by the ignition of flammable gases released in the moments immediately before EV FirePro activated.

Morgan said the company will now look to advance global distribution and installation agreements across multiple continents for the Australia-made product.

“We now have the independent validation required for international rollout,” he said.

“This solution was conceived, developed, and built entirely in Australia, and it’s ready to meet global demand for safer EV infrastructure.”

Morgan said the company is already in talks with prospective partners in Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas. It also has site visits and installations scheduled in Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the UK before the end of 2025.