New Zealand fast tracks 200 MWh solar-plus-storage project

A 179 MW solar farm and 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage project planned for the North Island of New Zealand has won approval from an independent panel, with a commercial decision now able to take place if the project remains viable in light of conditions applied to the build and operation.

Image: Glorit Solar

The planned 200 MWh solar-plus-storage project in Glorit, near Auckland on the North Island, has been granted resource consent and a notice of requirement by an independent panel after being referred to the government’s fast-track approvals process.

The decision allows the solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) for the Glorit Solar Farm to proceed, with more than 100 conditions in place. The site will span 283 hectares of a 300-hectare site and include the estimated 290,000 solar modules, batteries, ancillary equipment, including power conversion units, a 33 kV transmission line, and a new substation.

On the storage side, the application noted eight containerised lithium-ion battery storage modules located totalling 176 batteries, providing up to 100 MW of power for two hours.

The Glorit Solar Farm is being developed by government-owned utility Transpower and Glorit Solar LPwhich is 50/50 joint venture between Lightsource bp and Contact Energy. The asset has an expected lifespan of at least 35 years.

