Transgrid uses synchronous condensers for network stabilisation

Transgrid has announced plans to deploy synchronous condensers across five undisclosed “strategic” sites across New South Wales.

“Synchronous condensers are large spinning machines that mimic the grid-stabilising role of coal generators, enabling the NSW power system to more rapidly accommodate renewable energy generation, delivering cleaner and cheaper electricity to consumers,” the high-voltage grid operator said in a statement.

US-based GE Vernova has been awarded the contract for the condenser supply, following a tender launched by the NSW government in February.

“In order to fast-track delivery, GE Vernova will be supplying and installing two smaller synchronous condensers at each of the five sites, rather than one larger synchronous condenser at each site,” Transgrid said.

In August, Victoria’s government also announced a plan to support synchronous condensers to enhance renewable energy integration. The initial stage involves building a 250 MVA condenser that will connect the Ararat Terminal Station in western Victoria, helping to unlock up to 600 MW of solar and wind energy generation in the region.

The Ararat system is one of 12 projects being delivered as part of the government’s $480 million (USD 310.8 million) Renewable Energy Zone Fund, which is designed to strengthen and modernise the state’s grid to facilitate the integration of more renewable energy sources.