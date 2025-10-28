Schneider Electric unveils 200 kWh C&I battery storage system

From pv magazine Global

France-based Schneider Electric has launched a new battery energy storage system (BESS) for C&I applications. The Schneider Boost Pro uses lithium-ferrophosphate (LFP) prismatic cells and offers a usable capacity of 200 kWh per unit.

“Scalable from 200 kWh to 2 MWh, by combining up to 10 units, Schneider Boost Pro is part of Schneider Electric’s end-to-end solution to optimize energy operations as demand grows,” the company said. “It is a solution that supports the energy transition by delivering energy storage capabilities that enhance flexibility, stability, and efficiency in power supply across industrial and commercial buildings.”

Each unit has 100 kVA of rated AC power and a maximum system efficiency of 90.8%. It offers a 93% depth of discharge, a charge and discharge transfer scheduling time of 30 minutes, and a 700-millisecond response time. Schneider Electric said the unit includes comprehensive data protection and encrypted communications to meet high security standards.

“The Schneider Boost Pro battery storage system is also suitable for deployment in depot environments to support the charging of heavy-duty vehicles such as buses and trucks,” the company added. “Additionally, it can be integrated into transit infrastructure – such as along highways – where reliable and high-capacity charging solutions are essential.”

The unit measures 1.257 meters in length, 1.437 meters in width, and 2.18 meters in height, with a total weight of 2,557 kg. It carries an IP55 protection rating, features gas fire-extinguishing equipment, and operates in ambient temperatures between -20 C and 55 C, with performance derating above 45 C.