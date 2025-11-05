Hydro Tasmania’s 7,347 GWh system gets $18 million upgrade

Hydro Tasmania has completed a major $18 million (USD 11.6 million) upgrade of the central system that allows it to monitor and control most of the State’s 7,347 GWh hydropower system from its headquarteres in Hobart.

Hydro Tasmania partnered with control system vendor giant, United States-headquartered Aspentech DGM, to transition its power stations to the new generation management system (GMS), replacing a 25-year-old system that had reached end of life.

Hydro Tasmania’s Executive General Manager of Assets and Infrastructure Jesse Clark said the GMS helped the business manage one of the most complex hydropower systems in the world.

“The GMS is essentially the brain of our hydropower network,” Clark said.

“Most of our 30 power stations are operated remotely by a team of highly-skilled generation controllers based in Hobart, working in close collaboration with our teams on the ground.”

Clark explained the teams are dealing with minute-by-minute changes in demand, weather and the market, dynamically managing the system to deliver maximum value for Tasmanians.

“The GMS will allow us to be more responsive. This is especially important as we transition to a new energy future in which hydropower will play a critical role filling the gaps in wind and solar generation,” Clark said.

The upgrade marks a new era for Hydro Tasmania, providing greater efficiency, scalability and capability across the network.

“The GMS will provide a resilient system that is prepared for the future of hydropower in Tasmania and ensure our hydropower system is able to deliver for Tasmanians and generations to come,” Clark said.

The upgrade is part of Hydro Tasmania’s 10-year $1.6 billion schedule of works to modernise its hydropower network, and a $284 million expenditure on capital works to maintain and upgrade infrastructure across the system during the FY24/25.

A highlight from the financial year passed includes key terms being finalised with Launceston-headquartered integrated renewable energy company TasRex for an offtake agreement to buy power from the 288 MW Northern Midlands Solar Farm.