Queensland solar and battery project gets federal approval in 19 days

The Australian government has fast-tracked in 19 days environmental approval to Samsung C&T Renewable Energy Australia for its Queensland-based 300 MW Dunmore solar and 150 MW battery energy storage system (BESS).
Located near Toowoomba, Queensland, 126 kilometres west of Brisbane, the solar farm and 2-hour duration 150 MW BESS was approved in 19 days and will not need new transmission lines or substantial land clearing.
Samsung C&T Renewable Energy will build the project on previously cleared land beside an existing transmission line, and once operational it will generate power more than 140,000 homes, with the BESS able to power them for a further two hours at peak demand at night.
The project will reduce emissions by approximately 740,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent per annum, the same as taking 275,000 fossil-fuel powered cars off the road.
Federal Minister for Environment and Water Murray Watt said good site selection unlocks rapid approvals for critical renewable projects like this.
“By selecting a good site near existing transmission lines, the proponent helped this project speed through the approvals process, unlocking our green future,” Watt said.
