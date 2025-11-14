$1 million raise charges up AVESS vanadium flow battery deployment

Perth-headquartered energy storage technology company Avess Energy has completed a $1 million (USD 650,000) capital raise, via a Series B Convertible Notes (CN) issue, putting into process a number of key developments.

The raise will enable the completion of battery optimisation works, the commencement of the carbon innovation grants program (CIGP), and vanadium flow battery (VFB) deployment of its 50 kW / 250 kWh VFB prototype at the Windimurra Vanadium Project in Western Australia (WA).

On 12 August 2024, Avess announced the signing of a binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Perth-headquartered vanadium developer Atlantic Vanadium to demonstrate the prototype.

The raise builds on the momentum of the company’s recent $2.5 million grant, awarded by the federal government under the Quad Clean Energy Supply Chain and Diversification Program (QCESCDP), to explore VFB manufacturing opportunities in the Indo-Pacific region.

Avess Managing Director Young Yu said the raise caps off an intense period of capacity building for Avess, having secured $3 million in federal and state government co-funding.

“We are grateful to have the confidence of our new and existing investors, as we position Avess to capture growth opportunities locally and in the Indo-Pacific,” Yu said.

“The raising enables us to finish battery optimisation work, progress with the CIGP and deploy our 50 kW / 250 kWh VFB at Windimurra.”

The raise was supported by Avess directors along with new and existing investors. The CNs were issued at a face value of $50,000, with a 25% discount on equity conversion, maturing 12 months from their date of issue.

Avess Energy is the 50% majority shareholder of South Korean vanadium radox flow battery (VRFB) R&D Company Korid Energy, which has delivered a highly efficient 25 kW VRFB stack, which it says has the potential to outperform the stacks of Tier 1 manufacturers.