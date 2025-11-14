Infravision hires former SpaceX executive as chief technology officer

Austin, Texas-headquartered startup Infravision has appointed former Space X and energy systems engineer Frank Tybor as chief technology officer (CTO) as the company leverages its recent $139 million Series B led by GIC.

As CTO, Tybor will lead Infravision’s global engineering and product organisations to advance the company’s end-to-end technology systems spanning drones, smart puller-tensioners, and proprietary stringing hardware.

Known for scaling technologies once thought ‘crazy or impossible’, Tybor’s mandate will focus on releasing step-change enhancements to Infravision’s TX system, delivering next-generation products for automated grid construction, and recruiting world-class engineers across disciplines such as flight systems, radio frequency communications, and advanced controls.

“Infravision is tackling one of the most exciting and necessary engineering challenges of our time – how to expand global grid capacity safely, affordably, and at the pace electrification demands,” Tybor said.

“Our system combines robotics, aerospace, and power-system engineering in ways that simply haven’t been done before. I’m thrilled to lead a team where engineers can take designs from concept through testing and see their work deployed in the field. For any engineer who wants to build something that truly matters, this is the place to be.”

A veteran mechanical and aerospace engineer, Tybor has spent more than 15 years turning complex engineering concepts into scalable, field-ready systems.

At SpaceX, he helped design and commission the company’s launch and recovery infrastructure – including the autonomous Droneships, Crew Dragon recovery systems, and early design work for the Starship launch program.

He later served as Vice President of Engineering at Energy Vault, leading the design and commissioning of advanced energy-storage systems, and most recently as Chief Technology Officer at Think Orbital, where he oversaw the first autonomous welds performed in space.

Infravision Co-Founder Cameron Van Der Berg said Tybor is an exceptional engineer, visionary, and a proven builder of high-performance teams.

“His experience leading breakthrough programs at SpaceX and Energy Vault will be instrumental as we scale our system and solidify Infravision’s position as the new standard for grid construction,” Van Der Berg said.

Following its Series B raise, the company is scaling operations across northern United States (US), hiring top engineering talent, and deploying its technology across major transmission projects and emergency-response networks globally.