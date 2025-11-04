$139 million Series B raise, takes Infravision aerial robotics to new heights

Australian start-up, Infravision, has raised $139 million (USD 91 million) Series B from investors led by investment firm GIC that will help accelerate the global deployment of its power line stringing and automated grid construction technology.

Existing investor Energy Impact Partners is joined by fellow United States-headquartered new venture capital fund Activate Capital and Germany-based venture capital corporation Hitachi Ventures.

The funding will accelerate Infravision’s deployment of its TX System, a fully integrated combination of drones, intelligent ground equipment, and stringing hardware that is already being used to deliver extra high-voltage transmission projects globally.

In its latest iteration, the company’s system brings helicopter-level capabilities into a daily-use, truck-based fleet vehicle. Purpose-built for versatility, the Infravision system reduces outages, improves emergency response, and minimises community disruption in even the toughest conditions.

Infravision Chief Executive Officer Cameron Van Der Berg said Infravision’s aerial robotics system has been proven on some of the largest and most complex power line projects in the world, including Powerlink Genex in Australia and emergency response deployments with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) in California.

“This investment will help us scale to provide a faster, safer, and more cost-effective way to meet surging electricity demand as the world races to double grid infrastructure by 2040.”

“This is our shot to make a huge impact on the global electric system and that’s not a shot I’m going to waste and its a shot the Infravision team I know we have around us is going to take. The industry’s never going to look the same and the industry and the electric grid is going to be built faster and safer than ever, and that’s going to be thanks to the innovation that we’ve focused on,” Van Der Berg said.

“It’s going to be just the way you do it with drones; with the Infravision TX System.”

Van Der Berg said there’s an urgency in the transmission industry and the market is calling for transmission lines and high voltage overhead transmission to be done faster than ever.

Energy Impact Partners spokesperson Swap Shah said reliable, modern transmission infrastructure is foundational to the global energy transition.

“Infravision is solving one of the toughest challenges in that equation – how to scale grid buildout safely, affordably, and at the pace required to meet electrification, AI, and industrial growth. We’re proud to continue supporting the team as they expand in North America and beyond.”