Japanese anode manufacturing plant to source graphite from Queensland

Brisbane-headquartered critical minerals company Graphinex is collaborating with Japanese entities to deliver graphite from its proposed $1.3 billion (USD 900,000) Esmeralda mine project to Japan, and create a fully integrated graphite-to-anode supply chain.

In partnership with Japanese energy major Idemitsu Kosan,, its subsidiary Idemitsu Australia, conglomerate Marubeni Corporation, and metal and glass surface processor NSC Co, the Queensland graphite supply will support Japan and Asia’s rapid uptake of electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage.

Graphinex will be the overall project owner and supply long-life, high-grade natural concentrate from the Esmeralda Graphite Project, located 500 kilometres west of Townsville, and lead downstream anode material development.

Graphinex Managing Director Art Malone said the agreement places Graphinex at the centre of a strategically critical Japan/Australia battery materials supply chain.

“The collaboration supports Graphinex’s strategy to develop anode manufacturing capacity in Japan and the United States, aligned with customer and government priorities,” Malone said.

“This is the type of partnership global battery manufacturers and governments are increasingly backing as supply chains localise and scale.”

Idemitsu, Marubenia and NSC will provide upstream mining and downstream processing expertise, market access, customer engagement and support for government funding and qualification with leading Japanese and Korean battery manufacturers.

Idemitsu Australia Chief Executive Officer Steve Kovac said the collaboration would strengthen supply security at a critical time for battery producers.

“The global battery sector needs new, dependable supply routes, and this partnership delivers exactly that,” Kovac said.

“By linking Queensland’s graphite resources with advanced anode manufacturing in Japan, we’re supporting industry growth, reinforcing regional supply chains, and advancing the clean-energy priorities of both countries.”

The project will be linked to Marubeni and NSC’s plans to establish a new downstream graphite anode manufacturing facility in Japan and supply cost-competitive, high-purity anode material directly into Japan’s growing battery market.

Esmeralda is expected to have up to 50 years supply of graphite, with construction to begin in late 2026, and production to commence in 2028.