1414 Degrees progresses battery storage development at Aurora energy precinct

South Australian (SA) thermal energy storage company 1414 Degrees is progressing the development of a two projects including a battery energy storage system (BESS) at the Aurora Energy Precinct (AEP) in SA, for joint venture SiliconAurora, and is independently developing a long duration thermal energy storage (TES) facility, with eyes on providing firmed power for data centres, leveraging the site’s high-capacity transmission access and existing fibre-optic connectivity.

Located approximately 300 kilometres north of Adelaide, north of Port Augusta in SA’s Upper Spencer Gulf Renewable Energy Zone (REZ), the Precinct intersects with a new high-voltage Northern Transmission Project (NTP) scheduled to be completed by 2030, and improves the option of supplying firm renewable power to the site and via the grid to the National Electricity Market (NEM).

The Stage 1 BESS approval and execution of connection agreement are the next steps, along with final investment decision for the BESS procurement and construction.

1414 Degrees also plans to engage data centres and other high demand uers to refine it’s development concept for the Precinct.