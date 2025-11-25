Chinese manufacturers surge ahead in Australia’s battery storage market

While Australia’s battery energy storage market was historically dominated by Western suppliers such as Tesla, Fluence, Wärtsilä, and Powin, Chinese manufacturers have recently been rapidly expanding their presence here, fueled by substantial supply deals.
Following the country’s key industry event, All Energy, in late October, several leading Chinese manufacturers announced cumulative battery energy storage supply agreements totalling nearly 10 GWh.
The largest of these deals was signed by Trina Storage, which entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with United Kingdom-based Pacific Green Energy Group to deliver up to 5 GWh of grid-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS) between 2026 and 2028.
The collaboration builds on Trina’s existing footprint in Australia, following its partnership with Pacific Green on the Limestone Coast North Energy Park project, that features a 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS. The South Australian project has since been acquired by Intera Renewables in a $460 million (USD 297.34 million) transaction.
