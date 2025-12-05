Western Australia renewable energy generation delivers record on the SWIS

Western Australia’s (WAs) South West Interconnected System (SWIS) reached a record 55.78% renewable energy contribution in November 2025, eclipsing a previous record of 49%, set in November 2024.
It was the first time WA has achieved a majority share of energy from renewables, which saw prices also fall significantly due to the increased use of renewables.
Average prices for major customers were down by almost 30% on the previous month.
WA Premier Roger Cook said the state government is delivering record investment in WA’s transmission infrastructure to connect households and businesses to cheaper renewable energy.
“Becoming a renewable energy powerhouse underpins our plans to diversify our economy, ensuring it continues to be the strongest in the nation,” Cook said.
The government is on track to exit state-owned coal by 2030 and deliver large-scale renewables that will continue to increase renewable energy output and keep downward pressure on energy prices.
WA Energy and Decarbonisation Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said renewable energy is the cheapest form of generation, and renewables and storage firmed by gas when needed is the least cost energy mix for households and businesses.
“The latest renewable generation figures and average energy price for November show what can be achieved as more renewable energy generation enters our power grid,” Sanderson said.
“We are unlocking more renewable energy through transmission infrastructure upgrades and expansion, which will continue to put downward pressure on prices.”
