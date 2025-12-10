Acciona reaches operations milestone with 380 MW Queensland solar farm

Spanish developer Acciona Energia announced it has successfully completed the commissioning and start of commercial operations of the 380 MW Aldoga Solar Farm near the industrial city of Gladstone on the central Queensland coast.

The $500 million (USD 331.9 million) project, located about 20 kilometres northwest of Gladstone and 560 km north of Brisbane, is now operating at full capacity, generating clean electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of approximately 185,000 households.

The asset’s entire renewable energy output will be supplied to Queensland government-owned energy company Stanwell as part of a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Stanwell Chief Executive Officer Michael O’Rourke said the start of commercial operations is a significant milestone in the company’s commitment to advancing Queensland’s decarbonisation.

“Under this power purchase agreement, Stanwell will offtake 100% of the output from the Aldoga Solar Farm which will be sold into the spot market or retailed to our commercial and industrial customers,” he said.

The start of commercial operations comes eight months after construction of the Aldoga Solar Farm was completed and 20 months after works officially commenced.

“Completing the Aldoga Solar Farm ahead of schedule is a testament to the strong collaboration with local partners,” Acciona Energía Australia Managing Director Gavin Reymond said, noting that in addition to delivering a renewable energy asset, the project has been a catalyst for regional development.

Acciona said the project’s construction generated up to 350 jobs and procured up to $150 million in goods and services from local businesses and suppliers.

Acciona partnered with global solar equipment provider Nextracker (now Nextpower) and Australian manufacturer Orrcon Steel to incorporate locally produced steel components, a collaboration it said marked a significant step toward establishing a domestic supply chain for solar farms.

The solar farm has also contributed to infrastructure upgrades, while also funding individual projects in education, healthcare, and cultural development in the area.

“As a renewable energy project developer, owner and operator, Acciona Energía is proud to contribute to Queensland’s energy transition with a utility-scale asset that delivers clean power, regional employment, and long-term community investment,” Reymond said.

The commissioning of Aldoga is another step forward in Acciona’s growth in Australia, where it has almost 2 GW of solar and wind installed or under construction. It is currently commissioning the 923 MW MacIntyre Wind Farm in Queensland.