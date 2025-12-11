Renolit showcases reflecting cool roof membrane for bifacial rooftop PV

From pv magazine Global

Renolit France, the French branch of the German provider of plastic films, sheets, and polymer-based products, Renolit, has unveiled a new reflective membrane for bifacial rooftop PV systems at the Energaia trade show in Montpellier, southern France.

“Our Alkor Bright membrane is produced in Spain and stored in Belgium,” Julien Ertel, Sales Manager France, told pv magazine. “It is available globally, and pricing varies depending on the project and customer. Fundamentally, it’s all about waterproofing. It’s suitable for flat roofs on concrete, wood, or steel supports, and can also be used on pitched roofs.”

The membrane is a single-layer sheet made of flexible polyvinyl chloride (PVC), reinforced with woven polyester, and finished with a highly UV-reflective protective coating.

According to the manufacturer, the surface is treated with a dirt-resistant, UV-protective clear layer that preserves reflectivity and minimises maintenance. The white surface combined with the UV‑reflective coating gives the membrane a Solar Reflectance Index (SRI) of around 115, which Renolit describes as among the highest in the market.

The company claims that, thanks to its high reflectivity and ability to lower roof surface temperatures, the membrane not only keeps buildings cooler by reducing heat transfer but also enhances the performance of rooftop photovoltaic systems.

This increases the energy output of bifacial modules, which benefit from both cooler operating temperatures and reflected radiation.

“Installation is relatively easy and similar to conventional PVC‑P single‑ply roofing membranes,” Ertel added.