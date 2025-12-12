AIKO donates rooftop solar system to injured birds of prey rehab centre

China-headquartered solar technology manufacturer AIKO Energy has gifted a rooftop solar system to a new bird refuge treatment facility in Tasmania, using it’s Neostar 2P 475W panels.

The all back contact (ABC) modules will power the Raptor Refuge’s Medwing in Kettering, Tasmania, located 32 kilometres south of Hobart, where clean reliable off-grid energy will support the rehabilitation of injured birds of prey.

AIKO Energy Australia Marketing Manager Linh Pham said the company’s advanced ABC Neostar modules deliver 475W – the highest power available in a residential footprint at a time.

“This means the refuge refuge can generate maximum clean energy from limited roof space. This high-efficiency solution is perfect for off-grid applications like the Medwing, ensuring reliable power for critical treatment equipment while supporting Tasmania’s precious wildlife,” Pham said.

“It’s a beautiful cause, and we’re proud to play a small part in helping these magnificent birds recover and return to the wild.”

The partnership came about when David Tolliday, senior renewable energy instructor at Holmesglen Institute and owner of SaveEnergySolutions.com.au, approached the Australian solar industry seeking support for this conservation project.

AIKO responded immediately, recognising the opportunity to combine renewable energy innovation with wildlife conservation.

Raptor Refuge spokesperson Craig Webb said the facility is a not-for-profit organisation and help from companies like AIKO makes the job of rehabilitating raptors and returning them to the wild so much easier.

The Raptor Refuge specialises in rescuing and rehabilitating Tasmania’s native birds of prey, including Wedge-tailed Eagles and White-bellied Sea Eagles. Operating without government funding, the organisation relies entirely on donations and community support to continue its vital conservation work.