Yanara names Gamuda to deliver massive solar and battery project

Yanara, spun out of United States-headquartered renewable energy firm BrightNight, has appointed Gamuda Australia as its project delivery partner for the $700 million (USD 465 million) Mortlake Energy Hub being developed in Victoria.

To be built on a 1,060-hectare site near Mortlake, about 200 kilometres west of state capital Melbourne, the hybrid project is to include a 360 MW solar farm comprising almost 800,000 solar panels, coupled with a 300 MW / 600 MWh battery energy storage system. The project will connect to the grid via existing Mortlake Terminal Station via a new substation.

Yanara said the facility will store renewable energy and dispatch it during periods of high demand, enhancing electricity reliability for Victorians without requiring any new overhead transmission lines.

“It maximises existing infrastructure and supports long-term grid resilience for the state,” the company said.

Construction is expected to begin by the middle of next year with operations to commence in 2029. Once operational, the facility will provide dispatchable renewable power equivalent to the energy needs of approximately 200,000 homes each year.

Yanara CEO Jerome Ortiz said Gamuda will lead the project design through to completion, secure council approvals for public roads, and deliver on the project’s management plans. They will also drive the procurement process for equipment and works packages.

“Yanara’s appointment of Gamuda marks a major step forward in bringing one of Victoria’s most innovative renewable projects to life,” he said. “We look forward to a highly collaborative partnership to deliver world-class clean energy infrastructure for the people of Victoria.”

The project is expected to generate more than 200 regional jobs during the construction phase.

Mortlake is Yanara’s most advanced Australian renewable energy project.

The company was established by BrightNight earlier this year to focus on the delivery of renewable power projects in the Australia Pacific region.

In addition to its Australian operations, Yanara has projects and offices in India, the Philippines, and Singapore.

Its development pipeline includes a 265 MW solar, 205 MW wind and 2 GWh battery project in New South Wales, and a hybrid wind and battery project in Western Australia featuring 205 MW of wind and 1.8 GWh of energy storage.