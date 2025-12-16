Iberdrola achieves connection milestone for Broadsound solar and battery build

Seven months after the first of about 610,000 solar panels were installed at the Broadsound solar farm and battery project in Queensland, developer Iberdrola Australia says the plant’s connection to the National Electricity Market (NEM) has been energised.

The Broadsound solar and battery project, being developed at Clarke Creek, about 150 kilometres northwest of Rockhampton, features a 377 MWdc solar component and a 180 MW / 360 MWh battery energy storage facility.

Construction commenced in September 2024 with the first row of solar panels installed in May and now it has reached another major milestone with Powerlink energising the solar farm’s connection to the grid via the existing Broadsound substation ahead of schedule.

Iberdrola Australia Chief Executive Officer Ross Rolfe said this early energisation means the company can begin testing before the solar farm is complete, ensuring that once commissioning is finished, solar energy can be exported to the grid without delay.

“Delivering this project safely and ahead of schedule will mean cheaper and cleaner energy for regional Queensland,” he said.

Once complete, Broadsound Solar Farm will deliver 377 MW of generation capacity, supported by a 180 MW / 360 MWh battery energy storage system. Iberdrola said together, they will generate enough electricity to power about 140,000 homes.