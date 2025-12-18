$994 million in contracts granted for Marinus Link Stage 1

Marinus Link has awarded $994 million (USD 656 million) in contracts as part of the TasVic Greenlink joint venture of Queensland-headquartered DT Infrastructure (DTI) and South Korean Samsung C&T Corporation to deliver the 750 MW Stage 1 balance of works package.

Stage 1 includes the high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable, converter stations, and related network works, expected to begin construction in 2026 and be completed in 2030.

Stage 2 will add a further 750 MW of capacity to complete the 1,500 MW Marinus Link, and is expected to be constructed between 2031 and 2033.

Marinus Link Chief Executive Officer Stephanie McGregor said the contract execution marks the final step in securing the capability and technology needed to commence construction.

“We have secured both our cable and converter technology suppliers, our integrated delivery partner, and now our lead contractor for the substantial civils and construction campaign,” McGregor said.

DTI Chief Executive Officer John Anderson said the company’s contribution will be a key enabler in connecting the 345 kilometre undersea/underground data and electricity interconnector between Tasmania and Victoria.

“This includes the construction of converter stations in Heybridge and Hazelwood, the installation of equipment, and the land cable civil works, spanning 90km across Gippsland,” Anderson said.

Samsung C&T Corporation Australia Managing Director Scott Choid leveraging the company’s global HVDC expertise, it’s committed to ensuring the Marinus Link project will “deliver lasting benefits and continue to support connecting communities with low-cost clean energy”.

Marinus Link is a planned undersea and underground electricity and data interconnector between North West Tasmania and the Latrobe Valley in Victoria enabling bi-direction flow of electricity.

Marinus Link Pty Ltd is jointly owned by the Commonwealth of Australia, the State of Tasmania and the State of Victoria.