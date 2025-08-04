Marinus Link undersea cable lands environmental approval

The Marinus Link project – a proposed high-voltage interconnector between Tasmania and Victoria – has been cleared by the federal government’s Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Act, pushing the multi-billion-dollar project closer to construction.

The estimated $5 billion (USD 3.24 billion) project comprises a 1,500 MW electricity and fibre optics interconnector stretching 255 kilometres undersea from Burnie in northwest Tasmania to Waratah Bay in Victoria, then a further 90 km underground to the Latrobe Valley.

The electricity interconnector is considered a key piece of national infrastructure, designed to enable greater renewable energy flow between Tasmania and mainland Australia. The project is to be delivered in two 750 MW stages, with the EPBC approval covering both.

“This is another major step forward,” Marinus Link Chief Executive Officer said. “We are on the home stretch, and our organisation is mobilising to construct this nationally significant project in 2026.”

The EPBC approval comes after the state and federal governments last week reached a final investment decision on the initial stage of the project. That followed a positive assessment of its environmental effects under Victorian legislation while final primary approvals under Tasmanian legislation are expected in late 2025.

Federal Environment Minister Murray Watt said the EPBC approval outlines specific conditions for the project’s construction, operation and eventual decommissioning phases.

“The decision includes a comprehensive set of strict conditions designed to safeguard Australia’s iconic animals, plants, and ecosystems, both on land and in marine environments,” he said.

Construction of the first stage of the project is set to commence next year and is slated for completion in 2030.

The Marinus Link project is expected to create up to 3,300 direct and indirect jobs across Tasmania and Victoria during its development and construction phase.

“The project will support the creation of hundreds of jobs in both Victoria and Tasmania and will create future opportunities for investment opportunities for business in construction, engineering, telecommunications, and renewable energy sectors,” Watt said.

The federal government holds a 49% share of Marinus, with the Victorian government has a 33.3% stake and Tasmania 17.7%.