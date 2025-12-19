Engie lights up Big Bash Leagues stadium with accredited GreenPower

French energy giant Engie will be powering all four Big Bash League (BBL15) cricket matches at the Engie Stadium, at the Sydney Olympic Park with government accredited GreenPower, starting 20 December 2025.

As an approved GreenPower Provider (GPP), Engie is purchasing accredited GreenPower at the request of the Sydney Thunder, to match verified electricity consumption data from Engie Stadium.

Engie’s Head of B2B Sales and Commercial Nathan Epp said: “As the new Big Bash League season continues to thrill, we’re really excited that thanks to the Sydney Thunder we will be powering all four BBL15 matches at Engie Stadium with government accredited GreenPower.”

“This means that all the electricity used at Engie Stadium on the day of the games – from floodlights to pie warmers and scoreboards – will be matched with accredited renewable energy that is fed into the grid,” Epp said.

“As fans celebrate every boundary, wicket and big score, they can be confident all the power used will also support of Australia’s clean energy sector.”

GreenPower Accredited is a government initiative that audits energy providers to make sure the right amount of renewable electricity from solar, wind, hydro or biomass, is fed into the grid on the customer’s behalf.

The New South Wales (NSW) Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water acts as the GreenPower program manager on behalf of the National GreenPower Steering Group.

Between 2005 and 2020, the program sold 19,062,000 MWh of energy from audited provideres, and it currently has 260,000 customers across Australia.