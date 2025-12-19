Facilitating DER/CER in Australia’s two-way energy system: report

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has released its third annual export services network performance report on facilitating consumer energy resources in Australia’s two-way energy system.
Titled, Facilitating CER in Australia’s two-way energy system: Export services network performance report, it focuses on how the 14 electricity distributors AER regulates are facilitating and optimising some of the new and emerging distributed energy resources (DER) and consumer energy resources (CER) technology into their distribution networks.
These include Evoenergy, Ausgrid, Endeavour Energy, Essential Energy, Energex, Ergon Energy, SA Power Networks, Power and Water Corporation, AusNet Services, CitPower, Jemena, Powercor, United Energy, and TasNetworks.
The report focuses on faciliting electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, vehicle to grid services and community-scale batteries (CSB), and also provides recent industry activity and developments in relation to policy and planning for the facilitation of CER.
“Going forward, we expect export services to evolve and change with the increasing penetration of CER, which will require distribution network service providers (DNSPs) to change both the operation and planning of networks,” the report states.
“Changes in CER technology, will also require the regulatory framework and technical standards to adapt, to ensure current rules and requirements are fit-for-purpose.”
