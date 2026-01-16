Enphase begins shipping GaN-based commercial microinverters

United States-headquartered manufacturer Enphase Energy has launched production shipments of its IQ9N-3P commercial microinverter, marking the company’s first entry into gallium nitride power conversion technology for the 480 V three-phase market.

The California-based energy technology provider began deliveries across the U.S. in late December 2025. The IQ9N-3P is designed for three-phase 480Y/277 V grid configurations without using external transformers. By converting direct current to alternating current at each panel, the system avoids the long high-voltage direct current runs found in traditional centralised string designs, offering an all-AC architecture on the roof for added safety.

The microinverter achieves a 97.5% conversion efficiency. The use of gallium nitride (GaN) replaces conventional silicon components, which enables faster switching, cooler operation, and improved reliability.

The device can manage a continuous DC current of 16 amperes and deliver up to 427 VA of peak output power, supporting solar panels up to 600 W. Enphase reports the product is suitable for commercial rooftops with HVAC obstructions, skylights, and multi-tenant layouts where shading and uneven roof conditions are common.

The microinverter can be deployed for small commercial systems under 100 kW or larger systems with hundreds of kilowatts, providing flexibility to scale to a larger system over time without the need for system redesign.

The IQ9N-3P is manufactured in the United States to support domestic content requirements and Foreign Entity of Concern compliance for eligible commercial solar projects.

“The IQ9N-3P Commercial Microinverter brings Enphase’s panel-level architecture to the 480 V commercial market with a simpler, more efficient design powered by GaN,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “By manufacturing this product in the United States, we’re helping commercial projects meet domestic content requirements while delivering the reliability, flexibility, and long-term value Enphase is known for.”

The system integrates with the IQ Gateway Commercial Pro, which serves as the communication and control hub for real-time monitoring and export limiting.

Enphase provides a 25-year limited warranty for the microinverter and a 15-year limited warranty for the gateway. With this launch, the company aims to bring its panel-level architecture to a commercial market increasingly focused on reducing long-term operational costs by minimising single points of failure.

From pv magazine USA