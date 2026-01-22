CleanPeak buys 25 MW solar and 100 MWh battery storage projects in NSW

Australian renewable energy infrastructure developer and operator CleanPeak Energy (CPE) has acquired five new solar farm and battery energy storage system (BESS) development sites across New South Wales (NSW) from Sydney-based private equity firm Fortitude Renewables.

Funded via shareholder equity commitments, the acquisitions are CPE’s first since July 2025, when it announced a partnership with US-headquartered private equity firm KKR, which has committed $500 million (USD 338 million) in funding to CPE.

Expected to be operational by early 2027, the five projects will contribute an additional 25 MW of solar capacity and 100 MWh of battery storage capacity to CPE’s existing portfolio, and produce 90 GWh of energy and approximately 85,000 large-scale generation certificates (LGCs) per annum.

CPE Energy Chief Executive Officer Philip Graham said the acquisition of the Fortitude portfolio allows the company to accelerate the delivery of green energy to its portfolio of contracted customers.

“This transaction is another example of our company moving quickly to capitalise on high quality assets that fit well within our portfolio,” Graham said.

Fortitude Managing Director Gordon Ou said on LinkedIn that the acquisition of its portfolio by CPE “ensures long-term delivery of clean, affordable and reliable power for communities and businesses across NSW”.

Commercial contracts

Four of the project purchases located on the Moree Plains, New England, Orana, and Murray regions, at Ashley, Gunnedah, Dubbo, and Culcairn, have already been completed with an additional site in the NSW North West Slopes region at Warialdascheduled for completion in Q1 2026 pending development application (DA) approval.

The Ashley, Gunnedah, Culcairn and Dubbo sites each have connection agreements for a 5 MW solar farm and BESS.

CPE specialise in distributed energy resource (DER) solutions and is an investor and operator of the utility infrastructure at the Barangaroo, Central Park, Mascot and Tonsley precincts in Sydney, and also provides electricity via embedded network assets, thermal heating and cooling, recycled water and electric vehicle (EV) charging.