Gas company opts for solar and battery to support operations

United Kingdom-headquartered energy solutions company Aggreko has commenced construction of a hybrid power station that includes a planned 17 MW solar farm and 8.4 MVA / 16 MWh battery energy storage system that will support Arrow Energy’s Surat North gas project in Queensland.

The hybrid facility, located near Miles in the Western Downs region, will also include a 33.75 MVA gas‑fired thermal power plant and will supply electricity to Arrow’s field compression station where gas will be processed in readiness for market.

Construction of the hybrid project will be delivered in two stages. The thermal power station and battery energy storage system are expected to be operational by mid-2027, with the solar farm entering operation by the end of 2027. Once fully operational, the hybrid facility is expected to supply up to 186 GWh of electricity each year, with about 20% generated by solar.

Aggreko will develop, own and operate the hybrid power plant under a 20‑year agreement with Arrow.

George White, Aggreko’s APAC Managing Director, said the project highlights the role hybrid energy solutions can play in supporting major regional developments.

“The combination of thermal generation, solar power and battery storage delivers a robust energy platform that supports Arrow’s operational reliability and contributes to Queensland’s broader decarbonisation goals,” he said.

Arrow, a joint venture of global oil and gas giants Shell and PetroChina, said the project will enhance operational reliability and improve efficiency across the energy‑intensive Surat North operation.

“The hybrid station is a power solution for the future,” Arrow Chief Executive XinMiao Tong said. “By integrating solar generation and battery storage with gas-powered electricity, we will strengthen our operational resilience while improving our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions footprint.”

“With natural gas expected to remain an important part of the energy mix for several decades to come, integrated solutions such as this are the shape of things to come.”

Arrow, one of the biggest operators in the Surat Basin gas fields, highlighted that the new hybrid power plant is expected to reduce carbon emissions by about 21,000 tonnes per year.

The company is targeting net-zero emissions from its facilities and operations by 2035.