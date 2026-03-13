GoodWe introduces low-noise all-in-one storage system for rooftop solar

From pv magazine Global

Chinese inverter and energy storage manufacturer GoodWe has unveiled its latest energy storage system to the European market.

The latest in the company’s residential ESA Series is a three-phase all-in-one energy storage system that integrates the inverter, battery and intelligent energy management into a single system. It follows the launch of GoodWe’s most recent single-phase residential all-in-one systems last November.

Speaking during a product launch event in Amsterdam on 10 March 2026 David Wijnandts, Key Account Manager at GoodWe Benelux, told attendees the product centres around the 4S concept: silent, smart, secure and simple.

The latest ESA is capable of operating at a noise as low as 30 dB at 25 C ambient, enabled by custom-low fans, real-time adaption to operating conditions and an ultra silent mode that can be activated by the user.

Wijnandts said over 4,300 hours of lab operation noise testing had taken place, with work from over 20 research and development experts on quiet operation. During the event, GoodWe Product Director, Wentao Tian, was presented with the world’s first Grade A low-noise performance certification for an energy storage system from TÜV Rheinland.

The product also features an AI-driven energy management system for dynamic tariff optimisation, which Wijnandts said can offer an up to 30% reduction on electricity bills compared to a traditional time of use tariff.

The three-phase ESA is available at power levels from 5 kW to 30 kW featuring up to four MPPTs and three to six strings for PV input, depending on the system. Battery modules are available at 5 kWh or 8 kWh at 1 C charging/discharging, as well as 6 kWh or 9 kWh capacity at 0.5 C charging/discharging.

The inverter unit can be combined with up to 12 battery modules for up to 108 kW of energy storage capacity. Up to six ESA three-phase systems can operate in parallel on- and off-grid, which GoodWe says makes it suited for small commercial and industrial applications as well as residential. Wijnandts added that it supports both mixed battery capacities and new and existing batteries together.

The product also features support for 21 A per string PV input and up to 200% PV oversising, a rate GoodWe says enables 100% battery charging and 100% AC output at the same time.

GoodWe has also implemented its six-layer safety architecture, offering protection from cell to system level. The product’s safety mechanisms include battery management, thermal monitoring and electrical protections such as Type I+II surge protection. It also includes fire protection mechanisms through thermal-electric separation, an integrated pressure relief valve and aerosol-based fire extinguishing.

GoodWe Vice President, Yingge Wang, delivered a keynote speech at the product launch in which he told attendees that the product has already been tested in Australia, which he called a high maturity residential solar-plus-storage market, and is receiving around 10,000 orders a month since its launch there.

He added that the next stage in the energy transition lies in integrating generation, grid storage and consumption, allowing more customers to become energy prosumers, in turn bringing stronger control over electricity costs and supply.