First Nations-owned Sun Turtle solar and battery project approved for development

A proposed 100% First Nations-owned solar battery power station in Western Australia, the Aalga Goorlil ‘Sun Turtle‘ Djarindjin Community Power Project (DCPP), has been granted planning approval by the WA Regional Development Assessment Panel (RDAP).

To be located on the Dampier Peninsula in the Kimberley region, 170 kilometres north of Broome, 2,400 kilometres north of Perth, and 1,600 km southwest of Darwin, the $12 million (UDS 8.6 million) Aalga Goorlil ‘Sun Turtle’ DCPP will meet 80% of the Djarindjin and Lombadina communities’ needs.

Aalga Goorlil means sun turtle, and the project will feature 3,408 solar panels installed in the shape of the Djarindjin community’s official symbol, co-located with a 3.25 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) and connecting to the Djarindjin Lombadina microgrid.

Over 25 years, the project will reduce carbon emissions by more than 46,000 tonnes.

The remaining 20% of energy will be sourced from an upgraded diesel generator run by state owned gentailer Horizon Power.

The aim of the project however is to significantly reduce local dependence on non-renewable energy sources, lower energy costs, and contribute to global efforts to combat climate change.

Djarindin Aboriginal Corporation Chief Executive Officer Nathan McIvor said ownership of everything is key.

“The time has passed where communities rely on a broken system, and we out at Djarindjin don’t believe the system works for us,” McIvor said.

A statement released by the First Nations Clean Energy Network (FNCEN) said the RDAP agreed ” … the essential infrastructure development supports community self-sufficiency, and broader benefits including training and employment.”

Revenues from the project will support DAC to grow local employment and training and deliver and subsidise critical services.

McIvor said the Aalga Goorlil ‘Sun Turtle’ project will support the economic independence of the community, the diversification of its revenue streams, and the building of capacity within the community and across the Dampier Peninsula to build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure, and is an example of self-determination at work.