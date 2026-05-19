Flow Power adds three solar and battery projects to portfolio

Flow Power has completed construction and commissioning of three new solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in regional South Australia, boosting its portfolio of renewable energy projects and offtake agreements in the state to 85.3 MW.

The new projects, located near the townships of Monarto, Naracoorte and Coonawarra, each combines a 6-7 MW solar farm with a 15 MWh battery energy storage system. Flow Power said the assets are connected to existing 33 kV SA Power Networks infrastructure, boosting renewable energy supply and supporting grid reliability in the state.

“The integrated battery systems will enable firmed renewable energy supply with strong economics,” the company said. “Additionally, the BESS will improve local reliability, with the ability to respond rapidly in the event of network instability.”

Flow Power Design Manager John Maroney said the projects also showcase the Victoria-headquartered company’s ability to innovate and deliver.

“From incorporating anti-hail modules and Australian-made steel to deploying custom prefabricated HV and inverter kiosks, we’ve embraced smart solutions at every stage,” he said. “Delivering and commissioning the projects with our own team showcases the capability we’ve built and our long-term commitment to renewable energy in Australia.”

The trio of projects are part of Flow Power’s strategy to pair large-scale clean energy generation and battery energy storage assets with long-term renewable energy offtake agreements to support its power purchase agreement customer base.

The three new projects increase the company’s portfolio of South Australian renewable energy projects and offtakes to 85.3 MW while its national portfolio is close to 1 GW and includes solar, wind and storage projects in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. It also has a development pipeline of more than 1 GW across the National Electricity Market.

Flow Power said the new South Australian projects will underpin a new energy retail offering for residents in Naracoorte and Coonawarra that will create a full cycle renewable energy offer, from generation to usage.

“Residents in these communities will receive a discount to their base rate and can virtually link their electricity usage to a real project in their own region,” the company said. “This community-based approach helps customers support local renewable investment and makes it easier for businesses and households to benefit from Australia’s renewable transition.”