Flow Power adds solar and battery project to development pipeline

Flow Power announced it has purchased the already approved Dunedoo Energy Project from Germany-based developer ib Vogt, strengthening its pipeline of renewable generation and firming assets in regional New South Wales (NSW).
The project, planned for a 117-hectare site just north of Dunedoo and about 77 kilometres northeast of Dubbo, includes a 55 MW solar farm and a 60 MW battery energy storage system.
The approved design comprises about 175,000 solar panels mounted on single-axis trackers supported by 60 MW of battery energy storage capacity. The facility will connect to network operator Essential Energy’s existing Dunedoo Substation via a new 66 kV transmission line, supported by planned substation upgrades.
Flow said it will develop, build, own and operate the solar and battery facility, with full construction expected to start later this year.
“Adding the Dunedoo Energy Project to our growing, renewable energy portfolio is an exciting milestone for Flow Power,” the company’s head of project development, Mark Raymond, said.
“We look forward to constructing and operating the project in partnership with the local community.”
Flow said it will prioritise using local workers, businesses and contractors wherever possible to ensure the project delivers “meaningful benefits” to the local community.
The solar farm is predicted to generate about 100 direct jobs during construction, as well as several hundred indirect supply chain jobs.
The Dunedoo project forms part of Melbourne-based Flow’s strategy to pair large-scale generation and storage assets with long-term renewable energy offtake agreements to support its power purchase agreement customer base.
Flow’s built, owned and operated renewable energy portfolio encompasses a mix of solar farms, batteries, and hybrid solar and storage projects across NSW, Victoria, Queensland and South Australia.
