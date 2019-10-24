Lighsource BP secures finance for first Australian solar farm

The British-headquartered solar arm of oil major BP, Lightsource BP has secured financing for its first Australian utility-scale solar project. The developer has agreed on a senior debt facility with Dutch bank ING and Export Development Canada (EDC) to fund a 200 MW project, located in New South Wales.

The solar project is the largest single plant to be financed by Lightsource BP to date and one of the first to use bifacial solar panels at the utility-scale. Construction is due to start shortly and will showcase next-generation Canadian Solar bifacial panels, alongside Array Technologies DuraTrack HZ v3 single-axis solar trackers. According to Lightsource BP, this combination will make it possible to operate the site to maximum efficiency and boost levels of energy production.

“Bifacial projects require not only the lowest levelized cost of energy from their tracking foundation but also the most advanced technology to pair with bifacial modules to stack up economically,” said Jeff Krantz, chief commercial officer at Array Technologies, which has established itself as one of the market leader in Australia, supplying 2 GW of its tracker technology to solar farms across the country.

Most of the output is contracted by Snowy Hydro via a 15-year power purchase agreement. The offtake deal was locked in as part of a massively oversubscribed 888 MW renewable energy tender invited by the government-owned retailer last year. At the time, Snowy Hydro said that it would be able to offer firm supply contracts at less than $70/MWh, which undercut the wholesale price of electricity.

With an installed capacity of 200 MW, the solar farm is expected to produce approximately 435,000 MWh of clean electricity a year. Enough energy to power approximately 72,500 homes and cut carbon emissions by 350,000 tonnes. The project is located near Wellington, where another solar development is taking shape proposed by U.S. module manufacturer First Solar, involving a 174 MW solar farm plus a 100 MWh battery.