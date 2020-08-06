SMA Sunny Boy Storage now compatible with BYD’s Battery-Box

German inverter maker SMA has announced that its AC-coupled storage solution is now even more versatile to suit the Australian and New Zealand market needs with its Sunny Boy Storage 3.7 / 5.0 / 6.0 models now compatible with BYD’s latest battery system, the Battery-Box Premium HVM model. With integrated secure power supply and optional backup, the SMA storage models allow up to three high-voltage batteries to be connected.

“SMA’s global partnership with BYD – one of the world’s largest manufacturers of rechargeable batteries allows us to bring flexible, scalable and adaptable storage solutions to the Oceania market,” says Darren Hoffman, Sales Director at SMA Australia. “The compatibility between the SMA Sunny Boy Storage inverter range and the new BYD Battery-Box Premium HVM model is an example of why the SMA Sunny Boy Storage inverter is a truly future-proof product in allowing customers to take advantage of new innovations and offer the best possible solution in the market.”

The new BYD Battery-Box Premium HVM model hit the Australian market early this year. The new model consists of three to eight 2.66 kWh HVM battery modules connected in series to reach a capacity range of 8.3 kWh to 22.1 kWh. The Chinese company unveiled its plans for a tenfold production capacity increase late last year in a bid to cater to all project sizes with two new versions of its high-voltage storage system, HVM and HVS models.

With its next-generation storage systems, BYD remained focused on lithium-iron-phosphate batteries and its patented modular plug-in system with all models compatible with single-phase and three-phase battery inverters. “The newly compatible SMA-BYD storage offering is a flexible solution for customers thanks to the modular design of BYD batteries. The innovations in the latest Battery-Box Premium range such as a patented module plug design and locking mechanism increases ease of use and further shortens the time for installation,” says Joey Qiao, ANZ National Sales Manager of BYD Battery-Box, adding that BYD is. He noted that BYD was glad to be partnering with SMA “to bring premium solutions to the Australian retrofit solar market”.

Coming up next will be compatibility between the SunnyBoy Storage range and the BYD Battery-Box Premium HVS model. Testing is still in progress. The HVS system consists of two to five battery modules connected together to reach capacities of 5.1 kWh to 12.8 kWh. A direct parallel connection of up to three identical systems could, therefore, achieve a maximum capacity of 38.4 kWh.