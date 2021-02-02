New joint venture solidifies WA as standalone power system leader coinciding with launch of nimble Gen 2 solution

WA's rollout of standalone power systems have proven it is a commercially viable and robust solution, especially for rural Australia.

In a response aptly suited to its tricky situation, Australia’s most sparsely populated state has positioned itself as hotbed for standalone power systems (SPS), off-grid electricity sources that typically include solar panels, batteries, inverters and a back-up generator.

Already leading the country with its rollout of standalone systems to replace ageing infrastructure, Western Australia has now solidified its leader status with the launch of Boundary Power.

Born of specialists from the state’s regional power corporation, Horizon Power, and engineering firm Ampcontrol Limited (which includes its wholly-owned subsidiary CPS National), the venture may be new, but the team behind it are veterans.

With the successful deployment of 17 SPS systems on properties east of Esperance in 2019 already under their belt, the newly official team – which brings together Horizon Power and Ampcontrol’s combined expertise in SPS design, construction, deployment and operation – is now setting its sights on broader horizons.

In fact, the joint venture signifies the government’s “next step towards building a world-class SPS industry in Western Australia,” read a statement released by Energy Minister Bill Johnston’s office today.

To mark the occasion, the team at Boundary Power have unveiled a new, innovative series of SPS solutions to the market, namely the SPS Gen 2. The new, modular design of the Gen 2 is said to be easier to transport and install, as well as more affordable to maintain.

“An SPS Gen 2 can be deployed off the truck and ready for energy export in just 90 minutes, with onsite maintenance, servicing needs and costs reduced thanks to easily swappable module components,” Boundary Power Director, Rod Henderson, said of the new market offering.

“We are confident Boundary Power’s SPS solutions are well suited to meet the growing demand we see in the marketplace, particularly among power utilities looking for a reliable off-gird power alternative.”

Indeed, the state’s deployment of SPS for regional customers has been impressive. Horizon Power is the first utility in Australia to remove 64 kilometres of poles and wire permanently by replacing the need for them with the installation off-grid systems. Another $10 million worth of deployments will kick off across the state by mid-February, with a further 45 off-grid systems set to installed.

“We have proven SPS to be a commercially viable renewable power solution that is fully off-grid and tailored to service a broad range of purposes and industries,” Henderson said.

In this new rollout, the first of the 45 units is due to be installed in Esperance. The deployment will include four near Kununurra in the Kimberley, one near Karratha in the Pilbara, seven in the Mid-West region and 33 in the Goldfields-Esperance region. This follows the announcement last week of $17 million worth of contracts awarded to local businesses to deploy 98 SPS throughout Western Power’s network.

“Western Australia continues be a world-leader in SPS technology, which is one of the reasons why the State Government is working with industry to capitalise on this emerging market,” Energy Minister Bill Johnston said in a statement.

“Boundary Power’s SPS Gen 2 brings together Horizon Power and Ampcontrol’s market-leading knowledge and expertise, and I look forward to the successful roll out this year.”

Customers who would like to explore the opportunity of having a SPS should direct their enquiries to enquiries@boundarypower.com.au.