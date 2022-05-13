Maxeon moves ‘beyond panels’ with AlphaESS partnership

Solar manufacturer Maxeon Solar Technologies, which sells in Australia under the SunPower Maxeon brand, announced this week it has partnered with China-headquartered energy storage systems specialist AlphaESS to develop integrated clean energy solutions for residential applications.

The companies said the partnership will combine AlphaESS’ power conversion and storage solutions and next-generation technology services with Maxeon’s solar panel technology and go-to-market channel comprising a partner network of more than 1,400 installers and resellers in more than 100 countries, including Australia.

Maxeon chief executive officer Jeff Waters said the goal is to develop and deliver integrated solar and energy storage solutions and advanced services for residential customers.

“Maxeon is moving beyond the panel to introduce an ecosystem of clean energy products and services into our residential segment that will seamlessly work with our industry leading solar panels,” he said.

“We are excited to leverage AlphaESS‘ leadership across its hardware product portfolios and investment into next-generation energy software capabilities. AlphaESS’ product flexibility, ease of installation, and overall performance, together with its enhanced service capabilities, will improve the customer experience and simplify the adoption of clean energy solutions.”

AlphaESS chief executive officer Alfred Wang said the partnership with Maxeon would “help build a market-leading, holistic clean energy solution”.

“Energy storage is indispensable to make the best use of the renewable energy, to realize the carbon neutrality, and for energy independence as well,” he said. “Together, working with Maxeon as one team, we expect to unlock the full potential of the industry.”

Australia leads the world in the uptake of rooftop solar PV, with about one third of the nation’s homes already installing solar systems, but the rollout of household batteries and storage solutions is yet to reach those lofty heights.

That is now changing with residential users of renewable power becoming increasingly aware of energy storage’s essential role in maintaining reliable power supply.

Australian households’ enthusiasm for batteries has built in recent years. In 2020, 23,796 batteries with a combined capacity of 238MWh were installed, up from the 22,621 household batteries installed in 2019.

Australian home battery installation company Natural Solar recently revealed it has witnessed a 400% increase in battery installs across Australia in the past two years.

Natural Solar chief executive officer Chris Williams said the company’s battery installs were 419% higher in August 2021 compared to the same time in 2019, with enquiries peaking in October 2021, where they were up 449% from 2019.

“92% of all of the systems we [now] install across the country residentially are either a combination of solar and battery, or adding a battery to an existing solar system,” he said.