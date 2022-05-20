$150 million loan scheme delivers 20MW rooftop solar rollout

The roll out of rooftop solar in Canberra is on the rise.

The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government’s Sustainable Household Scheme has added 20MW of rooftop solar PV to suburban roofs in less than 18 months with those accessing the fund generating renewable energy equivalent to that produced at the nearby Royalla Solar Farm.

The $150 million Sustainable Household Scheme, introduced in 2021, provides interest-free loans of up to $15,000 for households to meet upfront costs of renewable energy assets including rooftop solar modules, household battery storage, efficient electric appliances and electric vehicles (EVs) and EV charging infrastructure.

Chief Minister Andrew Barr said more than 5,000 households have already applied for more than $55 million in loans under the scheme with rooftop solar systems and combined solar and battery packages leading the charge as most popular products.

“The Sustainable Household Scheme was designed to allow more Canberra households to benefit from a households investments like rooftop solar panels,” Barr said. “ACT residents, particularly in Belconnen, Tuggeranong, and Gungahlin, have purchased a combined 20MW of roof top solar though the scheme which is equivalent to the power generated by Royalla Solar Farm.”

ACT Energy Minister Shane Rattenbury said the scheme will build on the ACT’s achievement of 100% renewable electricity and will help ensure the territory meets its target of net-zero emissions by 2045.

“Canberrans are playing a significant part in generating the ACT’s 100% renewable electricity supply,” he said. “Canberrans recognise the value solar has to our clean, green and affordable energy future.”

The government said the Sustainable Household Scheme will soon be opened to community organisations.