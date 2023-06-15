Israeli developer joins WA green hydrogen project

Perth-based Infinite Green Energy (IGE), which earlier this year revealed it would partner with South Korean industrial major Samsung C&T to jointly develop and build the MEG HP1 green hydrogen plant, announced Doral has come onboard as the final partner in the project being developed near the Western Australian wheat belt town of Northam.

The MEG HP1 project aims to build on the existing 11 MW Northam Solar Farm with the addition of a 10 MW hydrogen electrolyser and battery energy storage. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce up to four tonnes of green hydrogen per day for the medium and heavy transport industry.

The developers have confirmed that the scope is there to expand the solar facility to 18 MW, potentially doubling the site’s production capacity to eight tonnes of green hydrogen daily with the first production expected in early 2025.

The joint development agreement sees Doral – which says it has a portfolio of more than 500 renewable projects in operation worldwide with a pipeline totalling more than 18 GW – take a stake of undisclosed size for an undisclosed sum in the MEG HP1 project.

IGE Chief Executive Officer Stephen Gauld said the agreement underlines the potential of the development and will allow it to progress the Northam project to final investment decision (FID).

“Partnering with a global renewable energy partner such as Doral Group will continue to build the confidence of our shareholders, strategic partners, and buyers of our future fuel,” he said.

Gauld said the joint development agreement outlines the strategic partnership between IGE, Doral and Samsung C&T, including the key terms, advancing detailed design, and the milestones to successfully achieve a FID.

The front-end engineering and design (FEED) has already been completed for the project and a final investment decision is expected before the end of 2023 with the first green hydrogen supply expected in the first quarter of 2025 following the commissioning of the project.

The project will focus on domestic hydrogen consumers with the project to include a loading terminal for trucks to supply local operations.

IGE said it already has offtake agreements in place and binding contracts under negotiation, with some of the site’s output to be used by waste management companies for back-to-base refuse collection and fleet vehicles.

The MEG HP1 is the most advanced of IGE’s projects with the company also progressing the Arrowsmith Hydrogen Project, which it says will produce up to 25 tonnes of green hydrogen daily.