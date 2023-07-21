GoodWe unveils new inverters for C&I applications

China-based manufacturer GoodWe has expanded its commercial and industrial (C&I) energy storage solutions portfolio with two new additions: the ETC 100 kW hybrid inverter and the BTC 100 kW retrofit battery inverter. They can both be coupled with GoodWe high-voltage battery system, Lynx C (101 kWh to 156 kWh).
For the three-phase ETC 100 kW model, the maximum PV power input stands at 130 kW. The maximum input voltage is 1,000 V and the operating voltage range of its two maximum power point trackers (MPPTs) is between 250 V and 960 V.
The ETC/BTC inverters have an efficiency rating of 97.6% and European efficiency of 97.3%. They are housed in IP20 enclosures and measure 585 mm x 1360 mm x 750 mm. The ETC model weighs up to 260 kg and BTC up to 240 kg. Their operating ambient temperature ranges from -20 C to 60 C.
The hybrid inverters are said to be compatible with a wide battery voltage range and are capable of providing peak-shaving services and uninterrupted power supply for critical loads. They can switch to the backup mode in less than 10 milliseconds.
The ETC/BTC inverters come with a five-year limited warranty and both are also available in 50 kW versions. Each 100 kW ETC inverter can be paired with up to six Lynx C batteries, while the ETC 50 kW can be combined with up to three battery systems to meet various C&I requirements.
The company said it developed the solutions in response to growing demand in this market segment.
“We understand the unique energy needs of industrial and commercial customers, and we are committed to developing products that meet those needs,” said GoodWe CEO Daniel Huang.
