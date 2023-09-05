New research finds Australia’s lithium deposits likely extend across eastern states

New research from the University of Sydney pinpointing the concentration and distribution of lithium in Australian soils has found elevated levels in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Map showing predicted lithium concentrations in upper sediment (TOS) 0–10 cm and lower sediment (BOS) 60–80 cm.

Image: University of Sydney; credit: Ng et al.

To date, Australia’s lithium exploration has predominantly centred in Western Australia, but new research suggests there is strong potential in other regions.

Led by researchers from the University of Sydney with co-authors from federal government agency Geoscience Australia, the team’s findings suggest elevated predicted lithium densities in soils across the central western region of Queensland, southern New South Wales and parts of Victoria. 

“We’ve developed the first map of lithium in Australian soils which identifies areas with elevated concentrations,” the study’s senior author Professor Minasny said. He added the findings could have significant implications for the lithium industry in Australia.

Australian lithium overview as per 2023 report.

Image: Australian government's  Resources and Energy Quarterly

The team used digital soil mapping techniques developed at the University of Sydney to gauge extractable lithium content present in soil samples collected across Australia.

While the highest lithium concentrations were found near the Mount Marion deposit of Western Australia (WA), the study suggests potential lithium sources in Australia spread well beyond the popular WA exploration region.

“The map agrees with existing mines and highlights areas that can be potential future lithium sources,” Professor Minasny said.

While Australia’s traditional energy and resource exports are all trending down, industries like critical battery minerals are trending up under the banner “others.”

Image: Australian government, Resources and Energy Quarterly report

The research aimed to paint a comprehensive overview of lithium distribution across Australia, noting this is influenced by a variety of environmental factors including climate, geology and vegetation.

The study was published in the journal Earth System Science Data.

