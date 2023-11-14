SA solar park doubles in size as phase 2 finally enters operations

The Tailem Bend solar park, one of South Australia’s first utility-scale solar projects, has now been fully commissioned following the addition of another 87 MW of solar. Tailem Bend, owned by Singapore-based Vena Energy, had its first stage, the 95 MW Tailem Bend 1, enter operations back in 2019. At the time, it was one of South Australia’s largest solar projects.

Tailem Bend 2, which saw the addition of 87 MW of new solar, bringing the total project to 182 MW, took nine months to be fully commissioned after its energisation in February.

The project, located east of Adelaide, will soon be coupled with a 41.5 MW battery with one hour of storage. The battery is currently in the installation phases and is expected to enter operations in early 2024.

UGL have been contracted to construct and maintain the Tailem Bend project.

Vena Energy – the former Equis Energy – is owned by Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP). It was acquired in a US$5 billion deal in 2017.