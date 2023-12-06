NSW home to 13 of the top 20 performing solar farms in November

This November, Australia’s solar farm and wind assets generated 3,848 GWh, up 7% from November 2022, Rystad’s Senior Renewables Analyst, Dave Dixon, has outlined.

New South Wales was once again the country’s top renewable generator at 1,125 GWh, with 682 GWh of that coming from utility solar and 443 GWh from wind, demonstrating the coal-dependent state’s colossal coal turnaround is well underway.

Most of the country’s best performing solar farms were located there in November, with 13 of the top 20 spots taken out by NSW.

The top performing asset, however, was once again the 100 MW Merredin Solar Farm in Western Australia’s central Wheatbelt region. It had a capacity factor in November of 39.8% (AC). Second place was Neoen’s Griffith solar farm in NSW, with a capacity factor of 35.3% and RWE’s Limondale 2 solar farm at 33.9%.

Dixon also noted that volatility was high across all states except Tasmania and Victoria. The 30-minute intraday spread exceeded $450/MWh in NSW, Queensland, South Australia and Western Australia.

Operational demand in Western Australia also reached new highs, exceeding 4 GW, “far outside the historical range,” Dixon added.