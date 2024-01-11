ClearVue scores commercial first with solar glass tech

ClearVue Technologies has inked a deal with construction company Kapitol Group to supply its power-generating solar windows for a new commercial building project being delivered in Melbourne for the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, and Employees Union (CFMEU).

ClearVue said its second-generation building integrated PV (BIPV) product, which is designed to maintain glass transparency while generating electricity, will be incorporated into the facade of the CFMEU’s new training and wellness centre being built in the inner-city suburb of Carlton.

Martin Deil, global chief executive officer of the Perth-based company, said the deal marks a significant milestone for ClearVue with the project the first major commercial solar facade installation of its integrated glazing units (IGUs) in Australia.

“This is a significant milestone for ClearVue as we have now commercially launched in Australia,” he said.

ClearVue said its second-generation BIPV product was specified for the Hayball Architects-designed project because of its “exceptional sustainability benefits and high performance.”

“Our solar glass windows generate the highest energy of any comparable solar glass on the market, with strong insulation and thermal performance which reduces heating and cooling loads,” Deil said.

The company is optimistic the CFMEU project will showcase the viability of integrating solar power directly into new builds and retrofits.

Kapitol Group Project Manager Tom Stephens said ClearVue’s product has the potential to contribute to sustainable buildings that minimise environmental impact.

“One of our core company values is to ‘do no harm’, and engaging with suppliers like ClearVue means we can build more sustainable buildings that will minimise their environmental impact for decades to come,” he said.

Project architect Hayball hopes the project will earn a 5-Star GreenStar certification – a rating given for environmental excellence in Australia – and a Gold WELL certification, which recognises impact on health and wellbeing. ClearVue’s IGUs are expected to form an integral part of the submission.

ClearVue’s announcement comes just two days after it revealed it would accelerate the commercialisation of its smart glass windows after securing a maiden manufacturing and distribution agreement in Australia with Victorian-based Melbourne Safety Glass (MS Glass).