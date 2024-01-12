GoodWe releases 335 W BIPV panels with 17.4% efficiency

From pv magazine Global
GoodWe has unveiled new frameless solar panels for building integrated (BIPV) applications.
“With its construction, this innovative product is specifically tailored for low load-bearing and waterproof roofs, seamlessly integrating solar power generation,” a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine.
“Galaxy’s ultra-lightweight and frameless design, coupled with the inclusion of 1.6mm ultra-thin glass, enhances its resilience against harsh elements like hail and high winds.”
The new product line has a power output of 330 W and a power conversion efficiency of 17.4%. The open-circuit voltage is 30.47 V and the short-circuit current is 13.88 A. The panels measure 2,116 mm × 777 mm × 3.5 mm, weigh 5.6 kg, and have a temperature coefficient of -0.35% per degree Celsius.
The operating ambient temperature ranges from -40 C to 85 C, said the manufacturer, and the maximum system voltage is 1,500 V.
GoodWe offers a 12-year product warranty and a 30-year power output guarantee. It said the panels are able to operate at 82% of their original performance after 25 years and at 80% after 30 years.
In March, the Chinese producer announced a BIPV module with a power output of 315 W.
