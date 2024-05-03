Property giant commits to battery storage on new industrial builds

Australian-listed real estate and infrastructure group Dexus is installing $25 million (USD 16 million) worth of commercial-grade battery energy storage systems linked to rooftop PV at all of its new industrial facilities with the firm aiming to deliver the initiative across about a million square metres of new warehouse space.

Dexus, one of the country’s biggest managers of industrial facilities with an $11 billion portfolio, said the installation of a 4.2 MW solar array has already commenced at its new industrial estate at Ravenhall in Victoria with the first tranche of battery infrastructure linked to the rooftop system expected to be completed by late 2024.

The install is one of four projects planned for the 127-hectare master-planned Horizon industrial estate being developed in Melbourne’s western suburbs.

Chris Mackenzie, head of industrial transactions and development at Dexus, said the firm plans to implement the battery energy storage and rooftop solar initiative across more than 1 million square metres of industrial gross lettable area.

Mackenzie said the take up of rooftop PV has become more popular in recent years but the battery energy storage systems will double the effectiveness of the solar, supplementing power supply overnight in a sector that often involves 24-hour operations.

“As part of our sustainability strategy, we have developed design standards to ensure the required infrastructure is in place from the beginning,” he said. “We are empowering our customers to expand their behind-the-meter energy networks in line with their own energy needs.”

Dexus said installing a 200 kWh battery connected to rooftop solar in the base build of its industrial facilities will deliver forecast energy cost savings of $4.60 per square metre per year. This represents an average annual $92,000 saving on a typical 20,000 square metre facility and a reduction of 549 tonnes of carbon emissions per year.

Mackenzie said including a battery energy storage system as a base build specification for all new warehouses could set a standard for industrial property developers.

“It’s one we hope the rest of the industry will follow,” he said.