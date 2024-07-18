Broome International Airport to install 400 kW of solar on carpark structures

Darwin-headquartered energy solutions company Generators and Off Grid Energy (GenOffGrid) is installing 400 kW of new solar carpark structures at Broome International Airport (BIA)’s main terminal in northern Western Australia.

It is one of three solar arrays in the pipeline with a combined capacity of 660 kW, including two, which will be built adjacent to the airport with 160 kW and 99 kW capacities.

The car park system will be mounted on a new steel structure, involving five metre deep piers and provide 100 shaded parking bays while generating renewable energy.

The combined solar systems are expected to supply around 55% of BIA’s power demand and almost halve its carbon footprint.

BIA’s decarbonisation efforts are hoped to achieve Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA), a global carbon management certification standard for airports headquartered in Belgium.

Of the seven possible levels, BIA is three away from achieving the gold standard and is currently recognised for its transformation of operations and of its business partners toward absolute emissions reductions aligned with the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

Elsewhere in Broome, GenOffGrid has previously installed a solar car park at the Broome Boulevard shopping mall, which features a 1.36 MW of solar and a 1 MW battery energy storage system.

The company is also engaged in the construction of solar power stations across remote areas of Papua New Guinea (PNG).