Breaththrough technology cuts lithium extraction costs, boosts sustainability

Melbourne-headquartered Monash University spin-off ElectraLith has proven its direct lithium extraction and refining (DLE-R) technology can produce battery grade lithium hydroxide from a range of lithium sources, such as salar brines, geothermal oilfield brines and spodumene leach, using no water, no chemicals and minimal energy.

DLE-R uses electro-membrane and electrodialysis technology to extract and produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide in a single, scalable and modular step, which is a breakaway from other DLE technologies.

Backed by United Kingdom-headquartered mining giant Rio Tinto and technology investment company IP Group, with Sydney-based Australian equities firm Monash Investment Holdings, the inventors say the DLE-R technology is emerging as the cleanest, most versatile and cost-efficient method for extracting and refining lithium.

ElectraLith Chief Executive Officer Charlie McGill said their research results validate the true potential of DLE-R across lithium resource type, quality and concentration.

“We’re particularly excited about the Paradox Basin Utah result, where DLE-R produced 99.9% pure lithium hydroxide from US-based Mandrake Resources’s geothermal oilfield brines without water, an increasingly scarce resource in the broader Colorado River Basin,” McGill said.

“This, coupled with the production of lithium hydroxide from a brine with less than 60 parts per million, demonstrates that DLE-R can unlock otherwise impracticable strategic reserves in the United States and Australia.”

Rio Tinto will trial and test brines with their first DLE-R prototype at their lithium Rincon Project in Argentina in 2026.